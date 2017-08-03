Three sought in assault case | News | The Press and Standard

Members of the Walterboro Police Department were called to the McDonald’s at 727 N. Jefferies Blvd. when three suspects broke into the business seeking to assault an employee on the evening of July 28.

The manager told police that a 23-year-old Islandton man allegedly broke a door to gain entrance to the business and came into the restaurant with two Walterboro residents. He then proceeded to jump the counter and reportedly attempted to assault a male employee. The manager ordered the three suspects to leave and the Islandton man allegedly pulled a handgun and pointed it at the manager as they fled.