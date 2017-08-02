Terry Morris | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Terry Morris

Care of Vining Ivy Hill Chapel

Terry James Morris, 55, of Eatonton, Georgia passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Mr. Morris was born on July 18, 1962 in Barnwell, to Robert J. Morris and Jeanette Ray Morris. Terry was an avid NASCAR Fan and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Mr. Morris was a licensed RN for over 20 years, and he is a veteran of the United States Air Force having served for 6 years. He played high school football and made the team for Troy State University but an injury ended his football career.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Pauline “Cricket” Morris, son Jake Logan Morris, parents Robert J. and Jeanette Morris, siblings Johnny Morris (Janet) of Mississippi, Michael Morris (Laura) of South Carolina, Teresa Morris and Troy Bridges of Georgia, Tony Morris of South Carolina. Terry is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be at Harvest Baptist Church on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m.