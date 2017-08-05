Summer Reading awards presented | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 12:23 pm

Nearly 3,000 children and youth attended the Colleton County Memorial Library’s annual Summer Reading Program this year.

The finale was held Friday July 28 with the following awards presented:

2017 Patron Awards: Ruth Williams, Willie B. Rabb, Cherry Keaise, Millie Murray, Kitty Brinson and Omar Jeter.

Most Programs Attended: Jace Allen, Jyra Allen, Nyanza Nelson, Jeffrey Hall, Zionna Garden and Eden Smalls.

Most Improved: Jeffery Hall and Zionna Garden.

Writing Star: Sarai Frazier.

Spelling Bee Champion: Gavin Miller.

Most Books Read: 0-7: Daylen Murray, age 4, (98 books); Taylor Scott, 7, (79 books); and Eden Smalls, 4, (51 books.)

Daycare Teachers with Most Read Books: Penny Gant, Forest Hills, 124; Aletha Wiggins, Colleton County Academy, 113; and Carolyn Mack, Forest Hills, 106.

Volunteer Awards

Best All-Around: Janet Taylor.

Best Attitude/Children’s Librarian Award: Michael Williams.

Most Dedicated: James Rabb.

Most Helpful: Pasqua Jones

Best Work Ethic: James Rabb.

Most Dependable and Most Hours Worked: Alaysia Stephens.

Dedicated Parent Awards: Tonya Allen, Pasqua Jones, Trina White, Brandy Smalls, Bobbie Dailey and Emily Ross. Honorable Mention: Rhodes/Frazier Family.

Appreciation Awards: Samantha Brinson and Anthony Chapman.

Tutor Appreciation Awards: Rudolph Manigo and Dr. Jacquelyn Colleton-Akins.

Donors to the Summer Reading Program included the Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund, Sentry Cleaners of Walterboro, Stony Point Foundation, Wal-Mart, Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop, Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library, Habitat for Humanity, Walgreens, Cherry Keaise, Willie B. Rabb, Stop-N-Go, Hospice Care of South Carolina, Joyce Chaplin, Ruth Williams, Emma Salley, H&D Groceries, Martina Publishing, Inc., IGA General Foods, Elflorence Oliver, Kitty Brinson, Samantha Brinson, Jennie Oliver and Leviticus Taylor.