Summer Reading awards presented | News | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | August 5, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 12:23 pm
Nearly 3,000 children and youth attended the Colleton County Memorial Library’s annual Summer Reading Program this year.
The finale was held Friday July 28 with the following awards presented:
2017 Patron Awards: Ruth Williams, Willie B. Rabb, Cherry Keaise, Millie Murray, Kitty Brinson and Omar Jeter.
Most Programs Attended: Jace Allen, Jyra Allen, Nyanza Nelson, Jeffrey Hall, Zionna Garden and Eden Smalls.
Most Improved: Jeffery Hall and Zionna Garden.
Writing Star: Sarai Frazier.
Spelling Bee Champion: Gavin Miller.
Most Books Read: 0-7: Daylen Murray, age 4, (98 books); Taylor Scott, 7, (79 books); and Eden Smalls, 4, (51 books.)
Daycare Teachers with Most Read Books: Penny Gant, Forest Hills, 124; Aletha Wiggins, Colleton County Academy, 113; and Carolyn Mack, Forest Hills, 106.
Volunteer Awards
Best All-Around: Janet Taylor.
Best Attitude/Children’s Librarian Award: Michael Williams.
Most Dedicated: James Rabb.
Most Helpful: Pasqua Jones
Best Work Ethic: James Rabb.
Most Dependable and Most Hours Worked: Alaysia Stephens.
Dedicated Parent Awards: Tonya Allen, Pasqua Jones, Trina White, Brandy Smalls, Bobbie Dailey and Emily Ross. Honorable Mention: Rhodes/Frazier Family.
Appreciation Awards: Samantha Brinson and Anthony Chapman.
Tutor Appreciation Awards: Rudolph Manigo and Dr. Jacquelyn Colleton-Akins.
Donors to the Summer Reading Program included the Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund, Sentry Cleaners of Walterboro, Stony Point Foundation, Wal-Mart, Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop, Friends of the Colleton County Memorial Library, Habitat for Humanity, Walgreens, Cherry Keaise, Willie B. Rabb, Stop-N-Go, Hospice Care of South Carolina, Joyce Chaplin, Ruth Williams, Emma Salley, H&D Groceries, Martina Publishing, Inc., IGA General Foods, Elflorence Oliver, Kitty Brinson, Samantha Brinson, Jennie Oliver and Leviticus Taylor.
