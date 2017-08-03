Summer Camp at the Rec holds finale | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 10:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Recreation Center’s “Summer Camp at the Rec” concluded Thursday July 27 with the Summer Finale held at Colleton County Middle School’s mini-auditorium. The camp, designed for ages 4-12, was a combination of education and fun with organized music, writing, arts and crafts, combined with a mixture of sports, movies and field trips.

Last week’s program, “Learning Today, Winning Tomorrow,” consisted of a processional, flag salute, a moment of silence and the singing of the National Anthem. Campers were divided into three groups, with the youngest group performing “My ABC’s” and a coordinated dance to “You Forgive Me.” The two older groups spoke about their experiences at summer camp and then performed dances to “JuJu on the Beat” and “Cupid Shuffle.”

Following the presentation of student portfolios, containing samples of their work over the summer, final remarks were given by Darlene Cummings, camp director. The camper’s final selection for the evening was a remix, “All I Do Is Win.”

Campers in the 4-6-age group included: Hunter Herndon, Taylor McMurtry, Khamren Wiggins, Daylen Murray, Jayden Vandyke, Brooklyn Whitley, Audiana Davis, Tre’Sean Taylor, Shon Johnson, Jaleel Murray, Jaden Jenkins, Jamarreon Kirkland, Jalani Sanders, Gaige Roberts, Shawn Burden, Conner Clementson, Elicia Deal, Saiveon Harley and Nyla Lewis.

In the 7-9-age group were Jaylen Brown, Morgan McMillon, Jayden Parks, Noah Herndon, Tyrone Elliot, Tayron Elliot, Khama Wiggins, To-lar Arnold, I’Dae Cox, Jesus Gonzalen, Jalen VanDyke, Calvin Brown, Deandre Williams, Tyler Rodniques, Lexcie Page, Jordan Jenkins, Jaedyn Williams, Alayshia Snell, Preston Clark, Kaydence Clementson, Nevaeh Frasier, Caleb Creel and Jaquawne Wright.

Comprising the 10-12-age group were Markell Bonds, Harmoni Cross, Shandi Brown, Summer Jacobs, Kydir’a Washington, Tyler Lewis, William O’Bryant, Nemarion Wright, Amber Parker, Ericko Harley and Carlise Washington.

Camp counselors included: Cummings, Anita Green, David Parker, Faith Calloway, Patricia Middleton, Joshua Broughton, Brandon Williams, Cynthia Richardson, Barbara Washington, Cassidy Stringer and Florrie Edwards.