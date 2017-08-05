Spirit of the River Festival planned at Givhans Ferry Park | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 10:55 am

Friends of the Edisto (FRED), in partnership with the S.C. Paddlesports Industry Association (SCPIA), will hold the Spirit of the River Festival on Saturday Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Edisto River at Givhans Ferry State Park.

Givhans Ferry State Park is one of the oldest, most historic recreational structures in South Carolina, whose restoration was recently completed. Its breathtaking view overlooking the Edisto at the juncture of S.C. Highway 61 is a Lowcountry attraction.

“The Edisto is one of the longest undammed blackwater rivers in North America. It is full of amazing panoramas of unmatched natural beauty,” said FRED President Tim Rogers. “But Givhans is special. It has a unique atmosphere. FRED is honored to be back at Givhans in 2017.”

The “Spirit” program will offer Lowcountry barbeque from Dukes in Ridgeville, and bluegrass music from the legendary Randy Lucas Trio. Vendors will be on hand to offer a variety of service specials to campers.

Admission to the festivities is free to FRED members. (New FRED memberships, $10, or renewals, $25, can be paid at the park kiosk or the FRED tent on the grounds of Riverfront Hall.)

Barbecue will be served beginning at 11:30. At noon, a panel discussion about critical water issues in South Carolina will begin. Questions will be taken from the floor.

Panel members will include S.C. Representative James Smith (a member of the FRED Board of Directors, and a leader in the effort to pass legislation reforming the S.C. Surface Water Withdrawal Act.) Rep. Smith will also discuss the status of the Jowers vs. DHEC litigation, on which the S.C. Supreme Court recently promulgated a summary judgment order.

USGS hydrologist Bruce Campbell will be on hand to talk about the hydrology of the Edisto River watershed, and the implications of the river’s hydrology for water policy decisions in the watershed.

A representative from SCDHEC has also been invited to discuss the status of plans to expand capacity use areas controlling ground water access to seven additional South Carolina counties.

Edisto activist and leader Doug Busbee will address the urgency of active involvement on behalf of conservation on the Edisto and other South Carolina rivers.

To learn more about the event and about Friends of the Edisto, please contact Hugo Krispyn at Hugo@swampvox.com or info@edistofriends.org, or call him at 803-251-7441 or 803-317-7274.