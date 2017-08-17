Southern gospel concert Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

Soloist and Southern gospel singer Don Herbert will give a concert at North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jefferies Hwy., on Saturday Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. A love offering will be accepted.

