Southern gospel concert Saturday | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 17, 2017 10:26 am
Soloist and Southern gospel singer Don Herbert will give a concert at North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jefferies Hwy., on Saturday Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. A love offering will be accepted.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.