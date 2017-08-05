Solicitor named to national post | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:26 am

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone has been selected to serve as treasurer of the National District Attorneys Association, the county’s large organization of prosecutors.

Newly elected NDAA President Michael Freeman, district attorney for Hennepin County in Minnesota, selected Stone on July 16. Stone will serve as treasurer on the executive committee for a one-year term.

In 2016, Stone served on the NDAA’s executive working group. Stone also is chairman of the South Carolina Commission on Prosecution Coordination, serving in that capacity since he was appointed by former Gov. Nikki Haley in 2011.

Stone also serves on the state’s Domestic Violence Advisory Committee. He has been the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit’s solicitor since 2006.

The NDAA was formed in 1950 and represents the interests of prosecutors. It influences federal and national policies affecting law enforcement and prosecution across the United States. The NDAA represents 2,500 elected and appointed district attorneys, as well as 40,000 assistant district attorneys.

The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is the chief prosecuting agency for Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties, the only five-county judicial circuit in the state. For information, visit www.scsolicitor14.org