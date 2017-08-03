SLED investigation continues for suspects who shot at deputy July 26 on Smoak Road | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:12 am

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing their investigation into shots fired at a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on the evening of July 26.

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving her vehicle in the 100 block of Smoak Road July 26 at 11:41 p.m. when the driver of a car she had been following stopped in the roadway.

The two male occupants of the vehicle then exited the vehicle and began firing at the deputy’s car.

The bullets struck the radiator and siren on the cruiser, disabling it.

After shooting at the cruiser, the suspects returned to their vehicle and drove off.

The deputy, who remained in the vehicle, was not injured. She did not fire her weapon.

A large contingent of sheriff’s office personnel, including Sheriff Andy Strickland and Chief Deputy Buddy Hill, responded to the deputy’s call for assistance.

The roadway was closed to traffic. Strickland contacted SLED to have the state agency handle the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

Among the evidence collected by the SLED agents was video from the cruiser’s camera.

SLED’s public information officer said agents were continuing their investigation, and information obtained will be submitted to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The July 26 incident was the 30th officer-involved shooting in the state this year, but the first this year involving a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2016, SLED handled 41 officer-involved shooting investigations, one involving the local sheriff’s office.

Anyone with any information about this shooting or the location of the suspects, is asked to call SLED at (843) 782-3822, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Callers will remain anonymous.