SLED investigating suspicious death of 4-year-old | News | The Press and Standard

On Aug. 17 at approx. 1:30 p.m., the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from the Emergency Department staff at Colleton County Medical Center reference to a child being brought to the facility unconscious, unresponsive and in cardiac arrest.

The 4-year-old boy was brought in by the child’s mother and her boyfriend. Medical personnel administered aid but the child was pronounced deceased. An autopsy will be performed, according to Deputy Coroner Richard Carter. The boy’s name has not been released.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with detectives responded. The case is being investigated as suspicious at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation by request of Sheriff R. A. Strickland. State law requires that SLED investigate any suspicious child death.