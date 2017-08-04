Shopping tips for tax-free weekend | News | The Press and Standard

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is offering the following tips for consumers to get the best sales tax free weekend shopping experience:

– Review the list of sales tax free items . Visit the Department of Revenue’s website (https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend) to see what is tax-exempt. Make a shopping list and stick to it to avoid impulse purchases that are not tax-exempt.

– Choose your payment method wisely. When shopping in a store, pay with cash if you have trouble sticking to a budget. If you prefer not to use cash or are shopping online, a credit card offers more consumer fraud protections. Make sure to pay the credit card bill on time and in full to avoid interest charges.

– Know the store’s policies on returns, refunds and exchanges. Are full refunds given, or does the retailer only offer store credit? What is the time limit for returning an item and are there restocking fees? Look up the policy online so you know before you go.

There is one more tip SCDCA Administrator Carri Grube Lybarker encourages consumers to employ year-round, but especially during heavy shopping seasons, “Keep a watchful eye on your financial statements. Whether it’s a fraudulent charge or simply an error on your statement, the faster you report it, the easier it is to correct.”

Consumers with questions about the tax free weekend should review the frequently asked questions posted on the Department of Revenue’s website. For more consumer tips, or to get assistance if you find suspicious charges or errors on your accounts visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call SCDCA toll-free at 1-800-922-1594.