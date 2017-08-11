She’s a winner! | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:05 am

Colleton County Memorial Library once again held its Teen Summer Reading Contest on June 1 through Aug. 1. Of the many teens who entered, there was one sure winner.

Alexandria Handy, daughter of Keith and Melissa Handy, won the $50 gift card for reading the most books over the summer. She read a grand total of 30 books!

“I am always impressed when teens read, and especially when they read 30 books,” said Vicki Brown, CCML’s Teen Coordinator. “Alexandria is a pretty girl, very smart and well read. She will go far in life,” said Brown.

When Alexandria discovered that she was the overall winner, her reaction was shock. “I just can’t believe it,” she said. “I really didn’t think I’d win!”

The county library has plenty to offer all year long. With all of the programs, computers, computer games, books, e-books, audio books, and DVDs, no one should be able to walk around saying, “There’s nothing here to do!”

Come by the library and “check us out!” Brown said.