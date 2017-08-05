Sheriff’s office honors 2017 ‘super campers’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:33 am

Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland played host to three super campers last week.

At the conclusion of Strickland’s 2017 Summer Youth Camp, he chose three campers whom he felt excelled during the camp.

Michael Carte, CJ Mock and Kailei Willard were honored for their efforts at the camp with breakfast at the local IHOP.

In addition to the breakfast invitation, the sheriff had the campers choose a member of the sheriff’s office to join them.

Mock chose Deputy Raymond Davis and Carte’s choice was Sgt. Mikell Green. Willard ended up with two members of the sheriff’s office who had made a difference in her camping experience: Lt. Jodi Taylor and Corporal Hallie Godley.

“I am very proud of each and every one of these kids for their motivation and willingness to excel in each of the events during this year’s summer youth camp,” the sheriff said.

“We are passionate about what we do, and we strive to set a good example for the children we come in contact with on a daily bases. We saw these children’s social skills flourish during that week as they interacted with each other.

“I hope we have made a positive lasting impact on their lives, because they surely have made one on ours,” said Strickland.