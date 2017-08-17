Sheriff’s Office holds Back-to-School Splash | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 17, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 12:08 pm
Photo by GEORGE SALSBERRY
The Colleton County Sheriff’s held a Back-to-School Splash Bash Tuesday for ages K4-fifth grade. In addition to water fun, the office gave away 150 book bags and other school supplies.
