SCHSL proposes CCHS move to 7–AAAAA in 2018-19 school year | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 9:46 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The South Carolina High School League released the proposed realignment for high schools beginning in the fall of 2018-19 last Wednesday on their website. In the current version, Colleton County would shift to Region 7–AAAAA beginning in 2018-19.

Realignments for regions and classes are conducted every two years by the SCHSL. The classes are determined by school enrollment in grades 9-12 during the spring semester of odd-numbered years and becomes effective during the fall semester of the following even-numbered year, for a period of two years.

In the spring 135–Average Daily Membership (ADM) student count, Colleton County had 1,622 students, aligning them to compete in AAAAA against Summerville (3,012), Ashley Ridge (2,283), Fort Dorchester (2,280) and West Ashley (2,060).

Colleton County is ranked 45th in terms of attendance of 217 member schools. Summerville, Ashley Ridge and Fort Dorchester are ranked in the state’s 10 largest high schools. Wando High School is the state’s highest in terms of attendance with 4,365 students.

“Fiscally, this realignment is tough on us, as it is other schools,” said Leon Hammond, CCHS athletic director. “I have spoken with other athletic directors who feel the same way regarding the cost it will put on our budgets for travel expenses. Road trips to Charleston constantly can put a strain on both our athletes and coaches as well. We want our students to have time to get schoolwork complete and be rested for the academic day. The same goes for our coaches who in some instances have to make that drive after coaching a tough game.

“Competitively, I think we were at a level playing field in our current AAAA classification,” he added. “I’m equally certain that even in AAAAA, our student-athletes would give maximum effort. However, we don’t carry quite the number of students in the region we would be moving to, which puts us at a disadvantage.”

According to Hammond, Colleton County will appeal the move to Region 7-AAAAA. “The reclassification is not a done deal; we have the right to appeal the vote,” said Hammond. “Which we will, because there are teams that want to make a move for financial and geographical reasons which benefit all parties involved.”

Member schools have the option of appealing the proposed realignment classifications and regions until Thursday Aug. 24. Appeals will be determined by the executive committee of the South Carolina High School League, or its designee, the Classifications Appeals Committee. In addition, schools may appeal decisions made by the Classification Appeals Committee to the SCHSL Executive Committee.

Proposed Lowcountry Region Reclassifications with enrollment for 2018-19

Region 7 – AAAAA: Colleton County (1,622 students), Summerville (3,012), Ashley Ridge (2,283), West Ashley (2,060), Fort Dorchester (2,280).

Region 6 – AAAAA: Wando (4,365), Goose Creek (1990), Stratford (1,809), Cane Bay (1,809), James Island (1,632).

Region 7 – AAAA: Berkeley (1,547), Stall (1,495), Beaufort (1,320), Hilton Head (1,297), Bluffton (1,233).

Distance Round Trip from CCHS (Fastest route via MapQuest)

Summerville High School – 62 miles

Ashley Ridge High School – 66 miles

West Ashley High School – 90 miles

Fort Dorchester High School – 74 miles

Berkeley High School – 108 miles

Stall High School – 78 miles

Beaufort High School – 96 miles

Hilton Head High School – 144 miles

Bluffton High School – 122 miles