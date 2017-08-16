Residence damaged by flames | News | The Press and Standard

A early morning fire on Aug. 16 heavily damaged a Jefferies Highway residence.

A caller reporting the fire Aug. 16 at 12:36 a.m. said flames could be seen coming from both sides of the structure’s roof.

When firefighters arrived at the blaze in the 4000 block of Jefferies Highway, they found approximately half the single-story wood structure on fire.

Most of the fire damage was found on the rear of the residence where two rooms had already collapsed and the fire was spreading through the attic.

Firefighter-paramedics deployed several hand lines to combat the fire and a tender shuttle operation was initiated to provide water for the fire-fighting efforts.

Crews quickly stopped the spread of the fire at the rear of the structure; however, the fire in the attic spread to the front of the building.

Firefighters pulled the ceiling in the front rooms to extinguish the fire above those rooms, saving many of the belongings.

The front rooms suffered smoke and water damage.

A small dog and cat that had reportedly been in the home could not be found.

The family was out of town when the fire struck.

The cause is under investigation.