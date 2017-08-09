Rentz joins Cougar Baseball staff as assistant coach | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 9:42 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Marshall Rentz has been named as an assistant coach for Cougar Baseball for the 2017-18 school year. Rentz will join the Cougars as the pitching coach following the retirement of Paul Pye, who served as a volunteer coach since 2009. In addition, Rentz will join the Colleton County School District as a physical education teacher at Bells Elementary and Forest Hills Elementary.

What brought 23-year-old Rentz to Colleton County? Jermale Paige.

“I played at Newberry with current head baseball coach Jermale Paige, and had been in contact with him for about a year regarding the possibility of joining his staff and helping out,” said Rentz. “When the opportunity came to obtain a teaching position in the district and join his staff, I didn’t hesitate. He was my favorite teammate that I have ever had the privilege to play with. I am truly honored that I was his choice to join his staff and help lead this team.”

Rentz is a 2016 cum laude graduate of Newberry College, where he earned a teaching degree in physical education. He was named Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges (2016), the Blue Key Honor Society and was a 2013-2016 member of the SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Rentz was a pitcher for the NCAA Division II Wolves across his four years as a student-athlete. He garnered All-SAC honors in his senior season, leading the team in saves with five and aiding the pitching staff to 33 wins — the second highest number of wins in school history. He was named to the 2016 South Atlantic Conference All-Conference Team as a relief pitcher.

In 2017, Rentz served as an assistant coach for the Newberry College Wolves baseball team. He has played and coached for the Charleston Braves from 12U through the present.

“Marshall is going to play a major role in our success this year,” said Coach Paige. “He has a great deal of knowledge that he will bring to the pitching staff. Marshall comes from a championship culture at Newberry where was a player and an assistant coach. He is the type of person we need in this program to achieve our established goals. I am super excited to have him on board.”

Colleton County Athletic Director Leon Hammond was also excited about the addition of Rentz to his coaching staff. “I am excited about the addition of Marshall to our baseball staff,” said Hammond. “I have heard nothing but good things about him from Coach Paige. Also, I believe their previous relationship at Newberry will create a level of cohesiveness on our staff. I look forward to watching these two young coaches grow while coaching our young men.”

Rentz says the Cougars’ success last season is well-known in the baseball community and he intends to do his part to see that continue.

“Obviously, everyone knows the success the Cougars had in Paige’s first year as the coach,” said Rentz. “I do not see that changing anytime soon. Knowing his work ethic as a player and teammate, I can only imagine it turned up a notch as the coach. The goal each year is to be better than the previous, but just one good season is not the goal for the Cougars. We will be on a mission this year to prove last year was not a fluke.

“I have high expectations,” he added. “I fully expect this team to go farther — it will happen as long as the kids will come out every day and work to get better. Each day of practice and the preparation is the most important thing to me. If we get a good workout in and leave the field knowing we got better, then everything else will take care of itself.

“My second goal is not only to have good ball players who excel on the field and in the classroom, but I also want to create players who will succeed when they leave Colleton County High School and go on to become excellent young men in the community,” said Rentz.

A 2012 graduate of West Ashley High School, Rentz played four years of varsity baseball for the Wildcats, pitching and playing every infield position and was the recipient of the Senior Award. He was a member of the National Honor Society and a BETA Club member.

“I am very excited to start this journey and begin my career, not only as a coach, but as a teacher,” said Rentz. “Since the day I accepted the job, I have been counting down the days until Coach Paige and I can get started.”