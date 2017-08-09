Reminder: Schedule pickup and fee day today, back to school nights Aug. 16-17 | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 9, 2017 10:52 am
Back to School Nights are scheduled as follows:
Elementary: Thursday Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m.
Middle: Thursday Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. (Grades 7-8); Wednesday Aug. 16 and Thursday Aug. 17, 3-5 p.m. (6th Grade Orientation)
Schedule Pickup and Fee Day will be Aug. 10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
High School: Thursday Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m., Meet the Cougars Night, all students, gym.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.