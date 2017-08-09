Reminder: Schedule pickup and fee day today, back to school nights Aug. 16-17 | News | The Press and Standard

Back to School Nights are scheduled as follows:

Elementary: Thursday Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m.

Middle: Thursday Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. (Grades 7-8); Wednesday Aug. 16 and Thursday Aug. 17, 3-5 p.m. (6th Grade Orientation)

Schedule Pickup and Fee Day will be Aug. 10 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

High School: Thursday Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m., Meet the Cougars Night, all students, gym.