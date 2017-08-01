Real Estate for Rent | Duplex 2bdrm, 1 ba | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | August 1, 2017 10:15 am
Duplex for Rent
Two bedroom, one bathroom with W/D hook-up; living room, kitchen with electric stove and refri. Included. Central H/A, extra storage space, paved driveway, quiet neighborhood; 2 miles from downtown. Rent $625/month, plus deposit. Shown by appt. Call 843-893-2951.
