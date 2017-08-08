Pets | Happy Jack Flea | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | August 8, 2017 5:04 pm
Patented Happy Jack Flea Beacon: Control Fleas in the home without toxic chemicals or costly exterminators. Results overnight! Westbury’s Ace Hardware (539-3333)(kennelvax.com)
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.