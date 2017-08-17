Now: All lanes of I-95 southbound blocked due to wreck | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 17, 2017 12:27 pm
At 12:22 p.m., the S.C. Highway Patrol reports all lanes of I-95 southbound at the 44-mile marker are blocked due to a collision.
Travelers are asked to expect delays or seek alternate routes.
