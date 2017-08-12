Northside changes traffic pattern | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

The administrative staff of Northside Elementary School has consulted with district level administrators, the Director of Building and Grounds for Colleton County School District, and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to improve the flow of traffic during morning drop off and afternoon pick up.

Beginning Tuesday Aug. 22, parents will access the car rider loop using the entrance on Sidneys Road and proceed around the building using the loop between the playground and the school building. Car rider traffic will exit through the gate in the faculty parking lot.

Parents should not drop students off before 7:15 a.m. During afternoon pickup, parents will not be able to enter the loop until after 2 p.m. due to recess activities.

As in years past, there will be staff members assisting with loading and unloading students every morning and afternoon.

Parents will be allowed to walk students into the school until Friday Sept. 1. All visitors are asked to park in the front of the school and obtain a visitors’ pass in the front office.

On Tuesday Sept. 5, students are encouraged to walk in independently of parents.

Please contact Northside Elementary School at 843-782-0015 with any questions and/or concerns.