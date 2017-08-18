New teachers tour county | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 11:36 am

First-year teachers of Colleton County School District spent Wednesday taking a bus ride through Colleton County to see the community in which the students live and visit the schools. During the trip, teachers hid rocks they decorated earlier in the day with hopes of bringing a smile to future students’ faces when they find a rock. Leaders of the induction program were Cliff Warren, Lynn Stroble, Cristy Duffle, and Tiffany Pearson. Mayor Bill Young, Colleton County Museum and Farmers Market Director Matt Mardell and Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware also welcomed the new teachers by coming to speak with them during the induction session at the Colleton Museum.