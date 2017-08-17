Natural causes suspected in death | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 17, 2017 2:55 pm
Members of the Walterboro Police Department were called to the 100 block of North Memorial Avenue this morning to investigate what is currently believed to be a death from natural causes.
A caller Thursday at 8:47 p.m. reported an unresponsive white male sitting inside a parked vehicle in the parking area located next to the Regional Finance building at 110 N. Memorial Ave.
After patrol officers examined the vehicle, members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office were called to the area.
The occupant, believed to be a 65-year-old Ruffin man, appeared to have died from natural causes.
