Michael Bright I | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | August 1, 2017 9:07 am
Michael Bright I
Care of Koger’s Mortuary
Mr. Michael Bright I, of Walterboro passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, August 4, 2017, 4:00-7:00 p.m., in the Legacy Chapel of Koger’s Mortuary. Funeral services will also be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 @ 1:30 p.m., in the Legacy Chapel of Koger’s Mortuary. The interment will follow in the Cooks Hill Cemetery of Walterboro.
