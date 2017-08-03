Matthews verbals to UVA for volleyball | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

Mattison Matthews of Walterboro, a rising junior at Ashley Hall School in Charleston, verbally committed to continue her volleyball career at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. UVA competes in the NCAA Division I of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

A middle-hitter for Ashley Hall, Matthews helped lead her team to a 25-17-3 and an 8-0 finish in SCISA Region III-AAA. According to MaxPreps, Matthews played 78 sets last season, recording 259 kills, 77 solo blocks and 8 aces and has accumulated a career 710 kills and 282 solo blocks.

This summer, Matthews participated on the A-1 team during the High-Performance Camp hosted by the USA Volleyball organization — the highest-level team in the event and was named to a national top-50 recruiting list for the Class of 2019. In addition, she was named the 2017 SCISA Volleyball Player of the Year and the SCISA AAA All-Star team.

Matthews credits her family for their support throughout the years. “My passion started when I was watching my older sisters playing the sport,” she said. “My whole family really pushed me to do the best I can and encouraged me.”

With a 3.575 GPA heading into her junior year of high school, Matthews is considering studying kinesiology in college.

She is the daughter of Patrick and Margie B. Matthews, senator from District 45, of Walterboro.