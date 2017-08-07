Mass casualty drill scheduled Aug. 10 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 12:29 pm

A full-scale mass casualty exercise has been scheduled for Aug. 10. The exercise will be performed as a real-time scenario, with emphasis on primary medical response.

The exercise will commence at 10 a.m. at the primary site of the Lowcountry Regional EMS Council building at 237 Oakland Dr. in Walterboro. Secondary sites will include Colleton Medical Center. Equipment will be pre-staged at Lowcountry Regional EMS Council building. The exercise will involve crowd movement, strobe lighting, loud noises and simulated gunfire.

This exercise is not open to the public. No emergency alerts will be utilized or tested during this exercise.

Conducting an exercise of this proportion and realism allows paramedic students learning at the facility to practice the skills they have learned and developed over the course of the past year, along with emphasizing the importance of inter- and intra-agency communication and cooperation.

Participating agency partners include Summerville Police Department, St Matthews Ambulance transport service and Colleton Medical Center hospital.

About Lowcountry Regional EMS Council: The Lowcountry Regional Emergency Medical Services Council, is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization serving the twelve counties in the Lowcountry Region by providing training, consulting, and technical assistance to emergency services agencies and other allied health agencies and personnel. It is the express purpose of the EMS Council to assist in the development of emergency health care systems within EMS Region IV of South Carolina, and to increase the accessibility and continuity of the overall quality of health care in the Lowcountry Region of South Carolina.