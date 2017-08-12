Lynahs meet CBS co-host | News | The Press and Standard

Photo submitted

MEETING CELEBRITY. Two Colleton County women, Latoya Ackerman-Lynah and Christine Lynah-Golden, had a chance to meet CBS co-host of “The Talk” Sheryl Underwood on July 29 in North Charleston at the “Jones n’ for Jokes” comedy event.