Lynahs meet CBS co-host | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 12, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 11:22 am
Photo submitted
MEETING CELEBRITY. Two Colleton County women, Latoya Ackerman-Lynah and Christine Lynah-Golden, had a chance to meet CBS co-host of “The Talk” Sheryl Underwood on July 29 in North Charleston at the “Jones n’ for Jokes” comedy event.
