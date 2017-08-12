Lots going on at Edisto Beach | News | The Press and Standard



As summer stretches into fall, the Edisto Island and Edisto Beach communities continue to lure visitors and residents to this quiet coastal destination in the South Carolina Lowcountry with the return of several popular events, including the Edisto Beach Music and Shag Festival, the Edisto and Beyond Tour, and the Fall Festival, just for starters.

Soaking up the longer days of summer, the Marina at Edisto Beach and Pressley’s at the Marina will sponsor “Music at the Marina” every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the month of August and through the first two weeks of September. Guests are invited to enjoy music, drinks, and light dining on the dock. For more details, visit www.themarinaeb.com/event-schedule.

Meanwhile, the picturesque Bay Creek Park continues to provide the setting for the weekly Arts and Crafts Market. Featuring many local artisans, the market is held every Wednesday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., from March through Oct. 25. For more information, contact Town Hall at 843-869-2505 or visit www.townofedistobeach.com.

September brings the 8th annual Edisto Beach Music and Shag Festival. The festival, which will be held on Sept. 1, 2, and 3 at Bay Creek Park (next to The Marina at Edisto Beach), offers three days of family fun beginning at noon on Friday Sept. 1 for a daily admission charge. There will be over 30 arts and crafts vendors, along with food vendors, on site. Coolers and pets are not allowed, but guests are invited to bring chairs and enjoy some great bands and dancing.

On Friday, DJ Jim Bowers will entertain from 12-7 p.m. and the Band of Oz will play from 7-11 p.m. Saturday’s events begin at 10 a.m. and include arts and crafts, food vendors, and continuous entertainment. Jim Bowers will once again be providing music from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Vinyl Daze will play from 1-4 p.m., and at 7 p.m. the Entertainers will take the stage until 11 p.m. The annual shag competition begins at 6 p.m. that day. Sunday’s events start at noon with Jim Bowers playing music until 1 p.m. The Shag Doctorz will then perform from 1-4 p.m. and the Shem Creek Boogie Band will close out the weekend playing from 5-8 p.m. Shagtime 2 Junior Shaggers and Wee Baby Blues Shaggers will be performing on both Saturday and Sunday. A portion of the proceeds goes to Bay Creek Park and the Junior Shaggers Association. For more information and updates as they become available, visit www.edistochamber.com.

That same weekend, the Edisto Belles will sponsor their annual Edisto Belles Beachwalk. The walk along Edisto Beach is planned for Sept. 2 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and will begin at 603 Palmetto Blvd. Proceeds will benefit the Edisto Belles Breast Health Support & Advocacy for Edisto neighbors. For more information, call 843-603-0073 or visit www.edistobelles.com.

On Sept. 9, the Marina at Edisto Beach will host the Wahoo/King Mackerel Fishing Tournament. For more information, call 843-631-5055 or visit www.themarinaeb.com.

EdistoPride, partnering with FRESPACE (Friends of Edisto Beach State Park and Ace Basin NERR), the Edisto Beach State Park, The Town of Edisto Beach, and Edisto Watersports, will host the Annual Beach Sweep on Sept. 16 at 9 a.m. The sweep will begin at Beach Access #1. Those interested in participating should contact EdistoPride by phone at 843-869-0663 or by email at edistopride@aol.com.

From Oct. 6-15, Edisto will celebrate American Craft Week at With These Hands Gallery, which is located at 547 Hwy. 174, Edisto Island. There will be door prizes every day of the celebration. For more information, call 843-869-3509 or visit www.WithTheseHandsGallery.com.

The annual Edisto and Beyond Tour of historic plantations, churches, graveyards, and historic sites will be held on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and will feature Summit Plantation, Swallow Bluff Plantation, the Pink House, Windsor Plantation, Grimball Plantation Ruins, Trinity Church, Old First Baptist Church, the Presbyterian Church on Edisto, and the Zion Reformed Episcopal Church. The event, which is sponsored by the Edisto Island Historic Preservation Society, always sells out quickly. Contact the Edisto Museum at www.edistomuseum.org for additional information.

The Edisto Art Guild Fall Show & Sale, which is always held the same day as the tour, is scheduled for Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grassy lot next to the Edistonian General Store, located at 406 Highway 174. For more information, email edistoartguild@gmail.com or visit www.edistochamber.com.

The following weekend, the Edisto Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its annual Edisto Fall Festival. This street fair, featuring art, local culinary treats, and activities for the kids, will take place on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Jungle Road. For more information, contact the Edisto Chamber of Commerce at 843-869-3867, or visit www.edistochamber.com.

As Halloween approaches, the Town of Edisto Beach will host the traditional Trick or Treat at the Creek at Bay Creek Park on Friday Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m. There will be an array of fun for the kids with a costume contest, games, and prizes, plus table-to-table trick-or-treating. For more information, contact Town Hall at 843-869-2505, or visit www.townofedistobeach.com.

Set in a rare, sparsely-developed corner of the world, Edisto, with its vast green spaces, ancient live oaks, wide open marsh views, and quiet, pristine beach, offers a coastal island experience uncommon today among Eastern seaboard communities. Visitors and residents arrive under a live oak canopy via Highway 174, designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation as a National Scenic Byway. Here, there’s a slower pace of life, coupled with a broad range of year-round recreational activities, all set in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. This is the coastal island destination that is said to offer its own “state of mind…any time, any season.”

For more information, please call the Edisto Chamber of Commerce at 843-869-3867 or 1-888-333-2781 or visit www.edistochamber.com.