Lightning–Voss finishes second | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 10:50 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lowcountry Lightning 12U (Voss) finished in second place in the USSSA Summer Steamer held Saturday July 29 at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. In a four-team bracket that included the Carolina Fire, Palmetto Swarm and the Fire 04, the Lightning went 2-1 on the day, ending in second place following a coin toss due to inclement weather.

“We played one pool game and two bracket games in the tournament,” said Coach Johnny Voss. “The rain stopped our third game for about two hours, but we managed to finish it. Waiting on the fourth game to begin, the rain and lightning came again, and the umpires cleared the fields. I returned to talk to the tournament director to find out play would be suspended for the remainder of the tournament.

“A coin flip was necessary to finish the games that were in progress,” he said. “We had to flip a coin against the Fire for second place. Since we were seeded higher, I was able to call the flip and won — assuring us the second-place finish.

“I think the girls had a blast playing in the cooler weather,” said Voss. “Marin Moody and McKenzie Beard handled the pitching for us. Our hitting needs a lot of work — we haven’t played in almost two months because of All-Stars and the recreational league — but we will get back in the swing of things.”

On the weekend roster for the Lightning were McKenzie Beard, Paige Beard, Lana Catterton, Brooke Crosby, Christasia Holmes, Emily Mayer, Marin Moody, Avery Peek, Karley Rouse, Jordan Slocum and Morgan Walling.