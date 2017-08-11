Library Fashion Show | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | August 11, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 11:07 am
The Press and Standard photographer Jeffery Musgrave captured photos of these cute kids who were part of the fashion show held recently at the Colleton County Memorial Library.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.