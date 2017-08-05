Learning about nature | News | The Press and Standard

On July 25, naturalist Genia Floyd led the Lutheroad Day Camp at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church into the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary for a nature walk. They were ages 6-11 and from different area churches. Diane Wicker of Good Shepherd is the director of the day camp. Floyd has a collection of skulls, animal teeth and turtle shells she uses as teaching tools. The group learned about plants, trees, water plants and animals that reside in the swamp. They also learned about the history of our local sanctuary, respect for nature and the do not litter policy. “The young people were very interested and asked many questions and that is a really good sign! Involvement is the key!” Floyd said.