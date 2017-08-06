Just say ‘yes’ to the right path | Faith | The Press and Standard

It is written in Matthew 24:7 (KJV), “For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.” In this Scripture from Matthew, we see some of the things that are a part of the “prophecy of the end.”

However, this message is going to focus on our youth with a concentration on a “pestilence.” The dictionary defines “pestilence” as an evil influence or agent of that which tends to cause death. Today, drug abuse, a pestilence, is running rampant in our land. Many young girls will sell their bodies just to get a “quick fix.” Further, many young boys will wait until Momma is asleep to go into her purse to take the rent and grocery money just to buy a bag of marijuana or some crack cocaine.

Young people, I want to put a challenge before you — let’s band together to help get rid of this pestilence of drug abuse upon the land. This pestilence is the work of the enemy, and we must refuse to let him win. It is destroying homes, wreaking havoc in relationships, causing little boys and girls to go hungry, driving young people away from home, pulling the young away from church, and keeping those out who are seeking to find the Lord.

What will your choice be when life calls for your decision? Somewhere in life, before you reach full maturity, you must stand at the crossroads of decision and make a choice of the road you will take. There are three roads from which you can choose: the downward road to destruction, the road that goes around in circles to no specific place, and the one that leads to a respectable Christian life.

Many young people today find themselves in a complete state of confusion. Why? It is because they look around and see some adults doing worse things than they are doing. Therefore, they stop and ask themselves, “Why must I make a choice?” Adults, it is up to us to let our bright lights shine before our young people so that they may find their way. Let’s help our young people come out of the circle of indecision and get on the straight road to a life that will be pleasing to God.

You must say no to drugs, for it is indeed a terrible pestilence upon our land. However, adults, when we tell our children to say no to drugs, we must give them something to which they should say yes. “Just Say No” was an advertising campaign, part of the United States’ war on drugs, prevalent during the 1980s and early 1990s, to discourage children from engaging in illegal recreational drug use by offering various ways of saying no. The slogan was created and championed by First Lady Nancy Reagan during her husband’s presidency.

In 1982, the phrase “Just Say No” first emerged when Nancy Reagan was visiting Longfellow Elementary School in Oakland, Calif. When asked by a schoolgirl what to do if she was offered drugs, the First Lady responded: “Just say no.” (Wikipedia).

Acts 5:29 states, “…We ought to obey God rather than men.” Therefore, saying yes to drugs is disobedience to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. So if we continue to tell our young people to say no to drugs, then to what should they say yes?

• Just say yes to a life in Christ Jesus, but say no to drugs.

• Just say yes to the opportunity to get a good education, but say no to drugs.

• Just say yes to a life free of crime and immoral behavior, but say no to drugs.

• Just say yes to the chance of earning your own money with a little summer or weekend job, but say no to drugs.

• Just say yes to the chance to visit someone in a nursing home as often as possible, and read the Bible and/or the newspaper to him or her, but say no to drugs.

• Just say yes to the opportunity to participate in a sport, but say no to drugs.

• Just say yes to a competition for a scholarship to college, but say no to drugs.

• Just say yes to the chance to have an evening of fun and games with your friends with no drugs or alcohol on the premises.

• Just say yes to working on a worthwhile project at school that could bring winning results and make your family very proud, but say no to drugs.

• Just say yes to life, but say no to drugs.

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)