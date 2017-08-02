John Spell | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | August 2, 2017 4:44 pm
John Spell
Care of Ott Funeral Home
John E Spell, of Smoaks, 85 years of age, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017. John was born in Reevesville, a son of the late Leon Spell and Alice Heaton Spell; he loved fishing and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 4, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville, with Rev. Barry Morehead and Rev. Matt Snelgrove officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before services; at other times, friends may call at the residence.
John is survived by his wife, Yvonne Turner Spell, one son, Johnathan Spell (Marie Counts) of West Columbia, one brother Charles Hugo Spell (Margaret) of Smoaks, and a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one sister, Dot Thomas.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or The Heaton Cemetery Funds c/o Rosemary McAlhany, 930 Cross Creek Road, Reevesville, SC, 29471. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.