John Spell | Obituary | The Press and Standard

John Spell

Care of Ott Funeral Home

John E Spell, of Smoaks, 85 years of age, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017. John was born in Reevesville, a son of the late Leon Spell and Alice Heaton Spell; he loved fishing and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, August 4, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville, with Rev. Barry Morehead and Rev. Matt Snelgrove officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before services; at other times, friends may call at the residence.

John is survived by his wife, Yvonne Turner Spell, one son, Johnathan Spell (Marie Counts) of West Columbia, one brother Charles Hugo Spell (Margaret) of Smoaks, and a number of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one sister, Dot Thomas.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or The Heaton Cemetery Funds c/o Rosemary McAlhany, 930 Cross Creek Road, Reevesville, SC, 29471. Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com