Joan Benton | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Joan Benton

Joan Roberts Benton, 86, died Tuesday, August 8, 2017. She was born in Eden, N.C., to the late William Garner Roberts and Anne Price Roberts.

Joan was a graduate of UNC of Greensboro. After her marriage in 1957 to the late Aimar H Benton, she moved to Augusta, Ga., where she taught in public schools and then owned and operated the Eee-Gee-Bee School for pre-kindergartners. They later moved to Thompson, Ga., and then to Walterboro, where she taught gifted and academically talented students at Colleton Elementary. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, honorary society for women educators.

Joan was always active at her church – First Baptist Augusta, First Baptist Thompson, First Baptist Walterboro and First Baptist Mauldin. She was involved in Sunday School and WMU including a term as SC State WMU Director. At the age of 82 she went to Haiti for a week of missions to work with children.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Lauren Talley Benton and her sister-in-law, Anna Tilson Roberts. She is survived by her sons Edward G. (Joan) of Greenville and Gregory P. (Tamara) of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; grandchildren Jordan P. Benton of Statesville, N.C., E. Heyward Benton and Bailey Benton of Greenville. Also surviving are her sisters, Marjory Roberts and Faye Roberts of Eden and Greensboro, N.C.; brother, William G. Roberts Jr. (Betty) of Burlington, N.C.; sister-in-law Myrtle Ann Benton Dennis (Patrick) of Charleston, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial service will be held Friday, August 11, 2017 at 3 p.m., at First Baptist Mauldin with visitation prior from 1:00-2:45 p.m. Graveside service will be Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10 a.m., at Pine Grove Baptist Church #1 Cemetery in Walterboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missions Ministry, First Baptist Mauldin, 150 S. Main Street, Mauldin SC 29662

