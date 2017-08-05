Hiers-Zemp engagement announced | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 12:25 pm

Hiers-Zemp

Mr. and Mrs. Willis Thurston Hiers of Walterboro announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Hiers, and Blake Zemp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Boykin Zemp of Edisto Island.

The bride-elect graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina Beaufort with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

Also a graduate of USC Beaufort, the groom-elect received his bachelor of arts degree in history. He is a Naval flight officer stationed in Jacksonville, Fla.

The wedding is planned Oct. 28 in the Gadsden House in Charleston.