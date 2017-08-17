Heat index today expected to reach 110 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 17, 2017 at 10:06 am

Inland Colleton-

Including the city of Walterboro

652 AM EDT Thu Aug 17 2017

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM THIS EVENING…

.TODAY…Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 109.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY…Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY…Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Coastal Colleton-

Including the city of Edisto Beach

652 AM EDT Thu Aug 17 2017

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM THIS EVENING…

.TODAY…Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 109.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY…Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 106. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY…Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s, except around 90 near the coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY…Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT…Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.