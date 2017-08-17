Head-on crash on Robertson Boulevard sends five to hospitals | News | The Press and Standard

A two car head-on collision sent five people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon Aug. 16 at 6:49 p.m. The accident occurred on Robertson Blvd just west of North Lemacks Street.

Fire-Rescue units arrived to find a black Trail Blazer SUV at the woodline with one adult male patient. A small Dodge Dart was found in the roadway with heavy damage. First arriving units requested two additional Fire-Rescue ambulances and placed the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter on standby at Colleton Medical Center.

An adult female was quickly treated at the scene, then rapidly transported by ambulance to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center. The patient, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was transferred to the flight crew and flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital.

A 3-year-old male who also suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.

The other patients were transported to Colleton Medical Center by ambulance.

A 16-year-old female was later flown by C.A.R.E. Flight from CMC to the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.