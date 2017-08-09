Guess joins CPA as cheer coach | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 9:50 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Shelby Guess has been named as the head of the Colleton Prep Academy Cheerleading Program for the 2017-18 school year. In addition to her coaching responsibilities at CPA, Guess will be teaching second grade.

Twenty-four-year-old Guess graduated this spring from USC Columbia with a degree in elementary education. Guess grew up in Virginia, just south of Washington, D.C., and moved to South Carolina after finishing high school.

According to Guess, she began gymnastics at age 2 and competed for 13 years before deciding to focus on cheerleading. She cheered throughout high school, competing on an All-Star team, then participated collegiately at Coastal Carolina before transferring to USC.

“I really wanted to be a part of the CPA community because it is such a close-knit school,” said Guess. “I am really looking forward to building relationships with my students, athletes and their parents. I love working with people and sharing my passion and talent for teaching and coaching with others. This will be my first time in a coaching position for cheerleading; however, I think the fact that I am a teacher lends itself well to coaching. I am confident that I will be successful in my new role.

“This season we are not competing to focus strictly on cheering for the football team,” said Guess. “My goal for the season is to help my girls become even better representatives of Colleton Prep, and the football team, by working very hard on form and how we look on the field and around Walterboro.”

Guess recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband, Luke, who is also a football coach at CPA.

Rob Gorrell, CPA’s athletic director, is pleased with the addition of Guess to the staff. “Shelby’s been awesome,” said Gorrell. “She’s extremely upbeat and organized. The girls really like her and they’ve been practicing hard. Her husband, Luke, played football at The Citadel and will be helping with football. He has been a huge help also.”