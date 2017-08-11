Griffin completes Summer Academy in Visual Arts at Governor’s School | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:44 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Matilyn Griffin, a rising 10th grader at Colleton County High School, recently completed a two-week Summer Academy Program in Visual Arts at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities (SCGSAH) in Greenville.

Griffin was selected for admission after applying during her freshman year in the three-step process that included submitting her application, mailing in a portfolio and participating in an interview.

The mission of the SCGSAH is to “serve the artistically talented high school students of South Carolina through programs of pre-professional instruction in an environment of artistic and academic excellence.”

The two-week summer program consists of intensive courses across several visual arts areas with the goal of a deeper understanding of artistic practice.

The experience is geared toward building individual confidence in developing, analyzing, and communicating visual ideas.

The program consists of intensive studio experiences and includes final critiques to give students a creative experience and the tools to make critical analysis of their own work.

Griffin says she decided to apply to help her determine if visual arts was a career field of interest to her.

“It was a really great experience and I really enjoyed it, especially the animation classes and instruction,” she said.

“It was also a lot of fun to experience stuff on your own. I made so many friends and we had so many of the same interests — it was really nice. It was such a great learning experience. I would recommend it to anyone.”

Griffin is the daughter of Allyson and Kevin Griffin of Walterboro.