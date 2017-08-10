General Sessions handles drug cases | Court | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:08 am

Four drug cases finished an abbreviated Colleton County General Sessions last week.

Allison Thornton, 38, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of possession of a prescription drug and possession of methamphetamine when she appeared before Visiting Circuit Court Judge Doyet A. Early.

After hearing the plea, Early sentenced Thornton to a suspended six-month jail term with 18 months’ probation on the charge of possession of prescription drugs and a suspended two-year jail term and 18 months’ suspension on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

n Larry Pinckney, 58, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for 32 days spent in custody and placed on probation for two years.

n Eduardo Garcia, 32, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, was given a suspended three-year jail term with credit for 30 days spent in custody and placed on probation for one year.