General Sessions handles drug cases | Court | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | August 10, 2017 5:00 pm
Four drug cases finished an abbreviated Colleton County General Sessions last week.
Allison Thornton, 38, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of possession of a prescription drug and possession of methamphetamine when she appeared before Visiting Circuit Court Judge Doyet A. Early.
After hearing the plea, Early sentenced Thornton to a suspended six-month jail term with 18 months’ probation on the charge of possession of prescription drugs and a suspended two-year jail term and 18 months’ suspension on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.
n Larry Pinckney, 58, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, was given a suspended three-year prison term with credit for 32 days spent in custody and placed on probation for two years.
n Eduardo Garcia, 32, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, was given a suspended three-year jail term with credit for 30 days spent in custody and placed on probation for one year.
