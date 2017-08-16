Gang member gets 10 years | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:25 am

The fifth member of the Wildboys, charged as part of a joint investigation into the street gang’s local activities, was sentenced last week in Charleston’s federal court.

Joshua E. Manigault, 31, of Green Pond was ordered by U.S District Court Judge Richard M. Gergel to spend 10 years in federal prison.

Manigault, also known as “J-Rizzle” and “Rizzle Back,” pled guilty to a charge of attempted murder for his role in a gang-related shooting.

According to admissions made in connection with his plea agreement, Manigault was an associate of the Wildboys, a violent street gang from the Green Pond area with members operating in various cities in South Carolina, including Summerville and Walterboro.

As part of his plea, Manigault admitted that Wildboys gang members committed a wide range of violent criminal activities, including robberies, attempted murder, and narcotics trafficking.

Further, in connection with his guilty plea, Manigault admitted his involvement in an April 7, 2015 drive-by shooting in Walterboro, during which Manigault and others fired multiple shots into a home believed to be occupied by members of a rival gang. Manigault admitted that as a result of this shooting, an individual inside the home was struck by gunfire and sustained serious bodily injury.

As part of the sentence, the court ordered Manigault to serve a term of three years of supervised release and to pay the costs of medical care for the victim of the April 7, 2015 shooting.

Three other members or associates of the Wildboys also charged in the indictment — Damien Robinson, 21, and Brian Manigo, 25, both of Green Pond, and Kelvin Mitchell, 30, of Ruffin — were sentenced in June after pleading to related charges.

On June 29, a jury convicted a fourth gang member, Devin Brown, 23, of Walterboro on a charge of violent crime in aid of racketeering and a related firearms charge for his role in the April 7, 2015 shooting.

Brown has yet to be sentenced.

The investigation resulted in nine members or associates of the Get Money Cowboys street gang and five members of the Wildboys being arrested on federal charges.

The case was investigated by the ATF Charleston, South Carolina, in partnership with the Walterboro Police Department; the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office; the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office; the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office; the Summerville Police Department; the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office; the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services; and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorney Leshia Lee-Dixon of the Organized Crime and Gang Section in the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Washington, D.C., and Tameaka A. Legette, Special Assistant United States Attorney from the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Bluffton.