Game Changer Tournament benefits Ra Ra Foundation | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

A basketball tournament was held this past Saturday at Colleton County High School to benefit the newly established Ra Ra Foundation, a scholarship fund dedicated in memory of local basketball standout, Rashee Jamal Hodges.

Hodges, a former player for Colleton County High School and the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016.

The 2017 Game Changer Tournament was sponsored by New Foundation Evangelistic Outreach Ministries Inc.

Current Salkehatchie Indian sophomore player Ryle Owens was recognized as the recipient of the 2017-18 USC Salkehatchie Rashee Hodges Basketball Scholarship at the start of Saturday’s event.