First 4-H meeting set Aug. 23 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:51 am

All youth ages 5-19 years of age are invited to join Colleton County 4-H.

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. in Room 222 at the Colleton Clemson Extension Office. Registration fee is $10. The Clemson Extension Office is located at 611 Black Street (Bernard Warshaw Office Building), Walterboro.

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow through programs in agricultural, natural resources, environmental stewardship, science, technology, engineering, healthy lifestyles, leadership, personal development, and citizenship. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.

4-H is the youth development program of the national Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries.

The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.

For additional information, contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H Agent, by emailing dstucke@clemson.edu or call 843-549-2595, Ext 128.