Fatal crash on interstate | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 17, 2017 at 2:59 pm

One person was killed and three others injured in a car-truck crash on I-95’s southbound lanes this morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 44-mile marker Thursday at 12:46 p.m.

Initial information on the accident said that a car and box truck were involved in the crash.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the crash site and a female sustained critical injuries and was flown to the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston by helicopter.

Two other victims from the crash were transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

The crash and investigation of the fatal accident have closed both southbound lanes of the interstate, causing traffic to back up approximately 10 miles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT unit was dispatched to the crash site to handle the investigation.