Employment | Veteran’s Victory House-QA & Infection Control | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 14, 2017 at 3:38 pm

Veterans Victory House provides exceptional quality health care in a friendly setting. We are looking for a Director of QA and Infection Control to join our team of dedicated professionals.

Applicants must:

Have an active RN license in the state of SC

Have strong people skills

Primary Purpose of the job is to plan, organize, develop, coordinate, and direct the infection control and quality assurance department and it’s acts in accordance with current federal state and local standards.

As a key member of our management team, you will be trained for the role. Please visit our website to apply at:

www.hmrveteranservices.com