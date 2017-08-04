Eclipse viewing parties planned on Aug. 21 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 2, 2017 at 11:07 am

Colleton Memorial Library is planning a party Aug. 21 and it promises to eclipse anything else you might have planned.

The Solar Soiree starts Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. on the library’s front yard, according to the library’s Young Adult Services Director Vicki C. Brown.

That afternoon residents will be able to bring their lawn chairs to the library at 600 Hampton Street and find a vantage point to view the eclipse. You might want to arrive a little early to pick your spot.

That Monday afternoon will be the first time in 95 years that a total solar eclipse is visible along a path that goes from coast to coast.

Preparing for the event has library officials obtaining eclipse-related books for those wishing to read up on eclipses before Aug. 21, and soon an eclipse-related display will be set up in one of the library’s showcases.

Charleston and Columbia are near the path where those peering into the sky will be able to see a total eclipse unfold.

Brown said those coming to the library lawn will see an partial eclipse, that has the moon blocking the light from about 80 percent of the sun.

“This is going to be fun,” Brown said.

Solar Soiree visitors will be able to obtain a free set of solar glasses when they arrive. The glasses will be available as long as the supply lasts.

Brown said the sound track for the viewing party will include music that focuses on the party’s special guests: the moon and sun.

Refreshments will be available and the snacks, in keeping with the theme, will be Sun Chips and Moon Pies.

The Friends of the Library is funding the fun.

Obviously, Brown added, the event will depend ib the weather. A partly cloudy day will make it a little harder to catch sight of the eclipse, but the party will go on. Rain, on the other hand, will cancel the party.

Then, Brown explained, the library will have to figure out another use for the Sun Chips and Moon Pies.

County residents looking for a little more room to spread out for the eclipse can make the trip to Rivers Bridge State Historic Site at 325 State Park Road in Ehrhardt..

That party begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21 and goes until the sun comes back out.

There will eclipse-related craft activities and a park ranger will lead programs for all ages, giving participants a chance to get almost all their eclipse-related questions answered at the historic site’s community building before moving onto the memorial grounds for viewing.

Admission is free to the River Bridge program and viewing glasses will be available for $2.