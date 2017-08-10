Eclipse 2017: The sun, the moon and Walterboro | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 9:53 am

Astronomers call it obscuration.

It is the percentage of the sun that will be covered by the moon during a solar eclipse.

Charleston, Summerville and Cottageville are among the communities that will have 100 percent obscuration the afternoon of Aug. 21. They will be among the South Carolina communities experience a total eclipse.

Walterboro, an estimated seven miles away from the South Carolina band of total eclipse, will have an eclipse obscuration of 99.8 percent — less that two-tenths of a percent of the sun will be visible in Walterboro at the height of the eclipse.

NASA says the eclipse will begin in Walterboro at 1:15 p.m. with the moon slowly covering more and more of the sun. It is expected to reach its 99.8 percent obscuration about 90 minutes later.

By comparison the total eclipse of the sun in Charleston will start at 2:46 p.m. and is expected to last about one minute and 36 seconds.

The sun and the moon end their overlap in Walterboro at 4:08 p.m.

Eclipse events

The Colleton Memorial Library will host an eclipse viewing party on the library’s front lawn at 600 Hampton St. on Aug. 21.

Residents are asked to bring lawn chairs. Eclipse glasses will be available while supplies last.

The party, featuring eclipse-related food, drink and music, will begin at 2 p.m.

Eclipse viewers are also invited to visit Rivers Bridge State Historic Site at 325 State Park Road in Ehrhard.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 21 and continues until the sun leaves the moon’s shadow.

A ranger will lead programs on the eclipse and there will be eclipse-related crafts.

Admission is free with approved viewing glasses available for two dollars.

Free solar glasses will be given away at Bethel U.M. Church in Smoaks on Saturday Aug. 12 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. while supplies last. The glasses to view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse were produced by Rainbow Symphony Inc., a NASA-recommended manufacturer. For information call Ruth Hodges, 803-536-7045, or the church, 843-562-2804.