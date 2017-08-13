Don’t stay at the grave too long | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 9, 2017 at 10:45 am

When death comes, it is a natural phenomenon that we will grieve — some longer than others. Some of us grieve in one way while others may grieve in other ways. We are all different, so who is to say how each of us will grieve?

However, if you grieve too long, it can bring about dire consequences. What will happen to you is that you will stop living. Therefore, don’t stay at the grave too long.

There are many biblical characters such as Job, Hannah, David, Naomi, Mary and Martha who experienced loss and sadness, and we can learn valuable lessons about embracing life from all of them. Out of them all, if I must choose one who experienced the deepest tragedy, it would have to be Job. He lost everything he owned and his children, yet he continued to reverence and praise God.

According to Job 1:20-22 (NASB), “Then Job arose and tore his robe and shaved his head, and he fell to the ground and worshipped. He said, ‘Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I shall return there. The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.’ Through all this Job did not sin nor did he blame God.” Glory be to God Almighty. What a powerful example of faith and strength in the face of such tragic losses!

Three weeks ago I lost my dear mother. When I lost my father in 1999, my heart felt as though it had been ripped in half. When I lost my mother, it felt as if my heart had completely shattered into millions of pieces. That was the flesh in me, because it is within our human nature to grieve the loss of a loved one, and God knows, it is not easy.

However, knowing that both my parents died in Christ and that they are resting with Jesus is comforting. Will I still grieve? Of course I will, because the flesh in me will take some time to heal. They were my parents. But I cannot stay at the grave too long because my life will stop, and I know that is not what my parents want for me. They would want me to go on and enjoy life and the many fond memories that I have of them. Further, they would want me to help somebody, and I cannot do that if I linger at the grave too long.

Now, this past Friday, there was yet another close loss — my sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Bright Chisolm, who was a member of my high school graduating class and the maid of honor in Herman’s and my wedding. “When it rains, it pours.” Gwen went jome to be with the Lord on the day that we celebrated our fifth wedding anniversary.

It hurt so deeply, but I must go on and do God’s will because He called me to carry His Word, so I have to continue to stay strong and do what He commanded me to do. If Job made it, I know that I can; therefore, I must not stay at the grave too long. God will comfort and strengthen us in these dark hours if we only believe in Him, and let Him take control of our grief and pain. Psalm 73:26 (ESV) says, “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”

If you have been lamenting the loss of a loved one and cannot seem to move on, meditate on this beautiful anonymously written illustration, “Change of Address.” Within the illustration, I will make reference to my late sister-in-law, Gwen.

“Please be advised that I have moved. I received a call the other day, from God, and He informed me that my new home had been completed. You all know that I had been working on my new residency, sending up my timber, packing up and getting ready to go. I knew that my house needed some work and that the chief carpenter, Jesus Christ, had to inspect it and give me the final approval.

“On Friday, August 4, 2017, at exactly 2:42 p.m., He informed me that my mansion was finally completed, and it was OK to move in. He took my hand and told me to change my address. Well, my new home is finished, and what a sight to behold! Of course, you know the streets are paved with gold, and every day is Sunday, just like you have been told. I have all manner of fruit, and I can walk and talk with my Savior, with not a worry or a care. There is peace here — joy, happiness, no pain, no heartaches, and no doctors needed, only sweet serenity. I can dine at my Master’s beautiful table while listening to the heavenly choir’s singing of ‘God Has Smiled on Me.’

“Oh, yes, I have my own designer here who has fitted me with my very own white robe with wings. I could go on and on about my new mansion. Before I go, let me give you my new address:

“Gwendolyn Bright Chisolm, One Hallelujah Avenue

God’s City, Heaven 11111

“Love always, Gwendolyn

“P.S. I don’t have a telephone, but you can always call on God. His line is never busy. I don’t know His number, but read your Bible; it is listed on every page.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)