Donald Holt | Obituary | The Press and Standard

DONALD HOLT

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

Mr. Donald Ellis Holt, Sr., 69, of Walterboro, passed away Thursday evening, August 3, 2017 at Medical University of South Carolina. He was a son of the late Henry Ellis Holt and Mary Catherine “Polly” Adams Holt.

A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.