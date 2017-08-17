Deputies investigate drive-by shooting | Update | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: August 16, 2017 at 10:50 am

A drive-by shooting on Gadsden Loop the evening of Aug. 9 sent two victims to the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home at 805 Gadsden Loop on Aug. 9 at 11:28 p.m. The first officer on the scene found a female occupant of the home who received significant injuries to her hand caused by a gunshot.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel treated her at the scene and then transported her by ambulance to the Trauma Unit of Trident Medical Center.

She told deputies that someone driving down Gadsden Loop fired at the residence from the roadway.

Deputies were also informed that a second gunshot victim from the residence had been taken to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center by private vehicle.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transferred by ambulance to Trident Medical Center. The heavy rains and lightning grounded medical emergency helicopters.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the incident.